Football Papers :All The Latest Football News And Transfer Gossips This Evening

LIVERPOOL ECHO

Philippe Coutinho is desperate to join Barcelona in January as his relationship with Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is “beyond fixable”, according to reports in Sport.

Caretaker Everton boss David Unsworth remains the favourite to become the Toffees’ permanent manager.

LONDON EVENING STANDARD

Mauricio Pochettino says chairman Daniel Levy never places age limits on Spurs signings, despite the club prioritising younger players when they enter the transfer market.

Arsenal youngster Eddie Nketiah was released by London rivals Chelsea for being too short.

Despite his impressive strike rate, Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi still faces an uncertain future with the Premier League champions.

Arsene Wenger says he doesn’t know why Chelsea allowed Eddie Nketiah to leave Stamford Bridge.

MANCHESTER EVENING NEWS

Jose Mourinho has revealed he went to three at the back in the Carabao Cup against Swansea to increase Victor Lindelof’s confidence after his mistake at the weekend.

Injured Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba could be back in time to face Chelsea in the Premier League on November 5, reports L’Equipe.

LEICESTER MERCURY

Caretaker Leicester boss Michael Appleton is set to find out how much longer he will remain in charge of the Foxes.

NEWCASTLE CHRONICLE

Sunderland chief executive Martin Bain is trying to raise enough funds for January in order to help beef up the club’s under-strength squad.

Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez says he has confidence in midfielder Jacob Murphy, who will be given more game time at St James’ Park going forward.

SUNDERLAND ECHO

Sunderland chief executive Martin Bain has held initial talks with boss Simon Grayson about possible targets for January.

BIRMINGHAM MAIL

One-time West Brom coach Pepe Mel has been sacked by La Liga strugglers Deportivo La Coruna.

BOURNEMOUTH ECHO

Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere has revealed that he began working on his coaching badges during last season’s loan spell at Bournemouth.

THE DAILY ECHO

Former Southampton boss Claude Puel is the new favourite to replace Craig Shakespeare at the King Power.

HULL DAILY MAIL

Hull are set to begin contract talks with Abel Hernandez to tie down the injured striker to a new long-term deal at the KC Stadium.

LANCASHIRE TELEGRAPH

Blackburn Rovers manager Tony Mowbray says he felt the time was right to start Middlesbrough loanee Harry Chapman in the weekend win over Portsmouth.

YORKSHIRE EVENING POST

Leeds have given defender Pontus Jansson a new five-year deal at King Power.

NOTTINGHAM POST

Philippe Montanier has revealed he “preferred to leave” Nottingham Forest because of the uncertainty at the City Ground during his short time at the club.

Ex-Forest forward Matty Fryatt claims it was right the club released him last summer after more than two years on the injury list.

Ipswich forward David McGoldrick says he faces a “big decision” over his future at Portman Road, with his current contract running out at the end of the season.

HUDDERSFIELD EXAMINER

Australia boss Ange Postecoglou will run his eye over Huddersfield midfielder Aaron Mooy in Saturday’s Premier League clash with Liverpool.

The post Football Papers :All The Latest Football News And Transfer Gossips This Evening appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

