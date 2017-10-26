Football Papers :All The Latest Football News And Transfer Gossips This Evening

LIVERPOOL ECHO

Liverpool are pondering a move for veteran Porto ‘keeper Iker Casillas in January, according to reports in Spain.

LONDON EVENING STANDARD

Andre Ayew said West Ham’s comeback against Spurs shows the players are behind under-pressure boss Slaven Bilic.

Watford midfielder Etienne Capoue wants to commit his long-term future to the club and earn a new deal.

Arsenal majority shareholder Stan Kroenke wants to convince Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez to sign new deals at the Emirates.

MANCHESTER EVENING NEWS

Back-up Man City ‘keeper Claudio Bravo has given his backing to No 1 Ederson.

NEWCASTLE CHRONICLE

Sunderland boss Simon Grayson has revealed he is under pressure as the club prepare for crucial back-to-back home games over the next five days.

Kevin Nolan has revealed that Gary Speed warned him against joining Newcastle United.

Newcastle will go back in for Anderlecht midfielder Dennis Praet, according to reports in Italy.

BIRMINGHAM MAIL

Newcastle and West Brom are interested in signing Wolves defender Conor Coady, according to reports in the British press.

EXPRESS & STAR

West Brom striker Oliver Burke has brushed off his £15m price tag, claiming: “It’s nothing compared to Neymar!”

THE SENTINEL

Under-fire Stoke boss Mark Hughes has earned the right to get himself out of trouble, says Robbie Earle.

LANCASHIRE TELEGRAPH

Burnley boss Sean Dyche’s determination and desire for graft have been key to the club’s success, claims defender Ben Mee.

BOURNEMOUTH ECHO

Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson is desperate to win back his first-team place after recovering from his latest injury setback.

LEICESTER MERCURY

John Collins says he turned down the assistant manager’s job at Leicester after receiving an offer from new boss Claude Puel.

SOUTH WALES EVENING POST

Swansea boss Paul Clement is hopeful that Ki Sung-Yueng will stay at the Liberty next season, but he has warned the South Korea international must first earn a new contract in the Principality.

YORKSHIRE EVENING POST

Pontus Jansson claims the feeling Leeds were “on our way to something good” persuaded the defender to sign a new five-year deal at Elland Road.

DERBY TELEGRAPH

Wales midfielder Joe Ledley says he is already “thriving” under Derby boss Gary Rowett.

Derby County have joined the race to sign out-of-favour Liverpool forward Danny Ings on loan in January.

NOTTINGHAM POST

Notts County boss Kevin Nolan says he is excited by the potential of Elliot Hodge and Callum Saunders.

THE PINK UN

Joe Ledley has warned Norwich about Derby’s Premier League quality ahead of their Championship clash this weekend.

EVENING GAZETTE

Highly-rated Middlesbrough defender Ben Gibson has spoken about his ambitions at the club after signing a new contract at the Riverside.

THE BOLTON NEWS

Charlton manager Karl Robinson says he would love to turn Bolton goalkeeper Ben Amos’ season-long loan spell at the Valley into a permanent move at the end of the campaign.

THE STAR

Under-pressure Sheffield Wednesday manager Carlos Carvalhal has the “100 per cent” support of owner Dejphon Chansiri.

