Football Papers :All The Latest Football News And Transfer Gossips This Evening

MANCHESTER EVENING NEWS

Jose Mourinho remains unconvinced by Luke Shaw and Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino is interested in signing the Manchester United defender.

Mourinho was concerned by Victor Lindelof’s lack of pace during United’s pre-season but has been reassured by his Portuguese contacts, who say Lindelof made a similarly slow start at Benfica.

Manchester City transfer target Julian Weigl has fuelled speculation he could leave Borussia Dortmund by following City on Instagram.

LIVERPOOL ECHO

Henry Onyekuru admits he does not know where he will be playing in the New Year as speculation mounts Everton could recall him from his Anderlecht loan.

Former Liverpool player Jan Molby says Jurgen Klopp should start Danny Ward in goal ahead of Simon Mignolet and Loris Karius.

LONDON EVENING STANDARD

Mousa Dembele is confident he will quickly return to top form at Tottenham after an injury-disrupted campaign.

Nathan Ake has no regrets over his decision to leave Chelsea for Bournemouth

NEWCASTLE CHRONICLE

Hatem Ben Arfa could be set for a shock return to the Premier League, with Claude Puel keen to bring him to Leicester.

BIRMINGHAM MAIL

Manchester United goalkeeper Sam Johnstone says he’s not focused on his long-term future while on loan at Aston Villa.

Former Birmingham City boss Chris Hughton is weighing up a bid for Blues’ summer transfer target Afriyie Acquah.

EXPRESS & STAR

James Morrison is out for the “foreseeable future” after suffering a setback in his recovery from an Achilles problem.

LEICESTER MERCURY

Claude Puel has promised not to change too much as he looks to build for the future at new club Leicester.

NOTTINGHAM POST

Mark Warburton has warned Joe Worrall he cannot let his standards drop after signing a new long-term Nottingham Forest contract

.

DERBY TELEGRAPH

Johnny Russell is an injury doubt for Derby’s Sky Bet Championship clash with Norwich on Saturday.

BOURNEMOUTH ECHO

Eddie Howe expects Jermain Defoe to be fit for Bournemouth’s fixture against Chelsea on Saturday.

THE DAILY ECHO

Leicester vice-chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha believes former Southampton boss Claude Puel is the “perfect fit” for the Foxes.

HULL DAILY MAIL

Leonid Slutsky has admitted managing Fraizer Campbell’s fitness is a challenge.

YORKSHIRE EVENING POST

Thomas Christiansen says it’s up to the Leeds players to perform after several of the club’s stars were handed new contracts

.

WIGAN TODAY

Max Power admits he is looking over his shoulder after Lee Evans made a scoring return to the Wigan team on Tuesday.

LANCASHIRE TELEGRAPH

Tony Mowbray wants stability at Ewood Park after a huge turnover of players since his arrival at Blackburn.

EVENING TIMES

Partick Thistle have confirmed the signing of midfielder Martin Woods on a deal until the end of the season.

