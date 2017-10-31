Football Papers :All The Latest Football News And Transfer Gossips This Evening

LIVERPOOL ECHO

Brendan Rodgers has expressed his regret at Liverpool’s failure to sign Alexis Sanchez during his Anfield reign.

Liverpool could be one of a number of teams at Celtic this evening to scout Moussa Dembele and Kieran Tierney.

Everton loanee Kieran Dowell will not be staying at Nottingham Forest beyond this season, according to Mark Warburton.

LONDON EVENING STANDARD

Claudio Ranieri believes his former side Chelsea’s struggles have at least partly been down to the departure of Diego Costa.

Marcos Alonso claims the Chelsea camp is more united than ever after coming through some tough times in recent weeks.

Arsene Wenger is facing a defensive dilemma this week with Shkodran Mustafi unlikely to be fit for Sunday’s Premier League trip to Manchester City.

MANCHESTER EVENING NEWS

Jose Mourinho has hinted he could start Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford together in the same side for the second week running against Benfica.

Luke Shaw could go out on loan in January, according to reports.

Gil Gomes – father of United starlet Angel – claims his son is “a player coveted by all the greats of Europe”.

NEWCASTLE CHRONICLE

Former Sunderland manager Gus Poyet believes the club were always doomed to be relegated and says David Moyes was ‘the unlucky one’ who sealed their fate.

Rob Elliot says Newcastle United players are ‘hurting’ after poor show against Burnley.

SUNDERLAND ECHO

Simon Grayson says it is too early for Sunderland to settle for a relegation battle, despite facing persistent questions about his future at the club.

BIRMINGHAM MAIL

Aston Villa youngster Jordan Lyden is being tracked by a number of League One clubs ahead of the January transfer window.

Birmingham City chief executive Xuandong Ren has written to Blues stalwarts Paul Robinson and Jonathan Grounds in recognition of their service to the club.

EXPRESS & STAR

Young defender Shaun Donnellan admits he’s not ‘bothered’ if West Brom don’t offer him a new contract because he wants first-team football.

Tony Pulis is confident it will just take one victory to kick West Brom’s season into action.

LEICESTER MERCURY

Demarai Gray says he would be happy to sign a new contract with Leicester City.

Leicester City have been linked with a move in the January transfer window for the Paris St Germain midfielder Hatem Ben Arfa.

Former Leicester City international Sean St Ledger has signed for the bottom club in the National League, Solihull Moors.

Claudio Ranieri was asked if he fancied a return to Leicester City following the sacking of Craig Shakespeare, according to reports in Italy.

THE DAILY ECHO

James Ward-Prowse hopes England’s Under-17 World Cup winners get the opportunities he has had with Saints.

LANCASHIRE TELEGRAPH

Jeff Hendrick insists Burnley won’t settle for the good start they’ve made to the season after his winner against Newcastle took the Clarets to seventh.

BOURNEMOUTH ECHO

Simon Francis insists that Bournemouth have the mettle to deal with a run of games he believes will make or break the club’s season.

DERBY TELEGRAPH

Skipper Richard Keogh has been “absolutely fantastic” this season, according to Derby County manager Gary Rowett.

NOTTINGHAM POST

Everton cannot recall Kieran Dowell from his season-long loan at Nottingham Forest in January, it is understood.

Jorge Grant says his loan spell at Notts County has developed him “massively” and says his defensive work is also growing stronger as a result.

Mark Warburton expects Nottingham Forest to be linked with “50 or 60” players in the next few months as the transfer window rumour mill begins to crank into action.

THE BOLTON NEWS

Phil Parkinson insists the goals will flow for Adam Armstrong in a Bolton shirt.

THE ARGUS

Chris Hughton says Brighton deserve to be in their highest position for 35 years.

IPSWICH STAR

Ipswich Town’s head of academy recruitment Steve McGavin could be set to join arch-rivals Norwich City’s youth set-up, having left the club.

Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy says he will continue to pickhis moments when to use skilful Manchester City loanee Bersant Celina.

THE STAR

George Baldock has admitted Sheffield United’s players dare not think about reaching the Premier League this season, because they fear being punished by manager Chris Wilder.

Owls chief Carlos Carvalhal is convinced one goal will spark a flurry from big-money signing Jordan Rhodes.

HUDDERSFIELD EXAMINER

Huddersfield Town defender Christopher Schindler admits he “does not care” about personal praise if the Terriers are not picking up results in the Premier League this season.

BRISTOL POST

Former Bristol City goalkeeper Fabian Giefer has been reflecting on a tough spell at new side FC Augsburg – with the stopper yet to play for the first-team after joining them in the summer transfer window.

CROYDON ADVERTISER

Cenk Tosun is wanted by Crystal Palace, but reports in Turkey suggest that Newcastle United are preparing an £18m bid for the Turkish international striker.

Crystal Palace could also make a move to try and sign Fenerbahce midfielder Ozan Tufan, according to reports in Turkey.

Connor Wickham says he has taken inspiration from watching his Crystal Palace team-mate Pape Souare return to playing football after being involved in a horrific car accident

EVENING TIMES

Paul Lambert thinks it is time for the club to make a mark in the Champions League rather than looking to learn from the experience of taking part.

