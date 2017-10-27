Football Papers :All The Latest Football News And Transfer Gossips This Morning

Chelsea are lining up a move to bring Carlo Ancelotti back to Stamford Bridge as they plan for Antonio Conte’s exit.

Arsenal will demand at least £30m from Manchester City for Alexis Sanchez in January – as Arsene Wenger refuses to budge on his price demands.

Manchester City have joined neighbours Manchester United in the race for Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

Fernando Llorente is set to play a key role for Tottenham in their pursuit of glory in the Premier League, with Harry Kane a major doubt for Saturday lunchtime’s visit to Manchester United because of a hamstring injury.

Burnley manager Sean Dyche denies he is in a comfort zone at Turf Moor and claims he is “ambitious”.

Roy Hodgson has made a passionate pledge to Crystal Palace fans that his side will never let them down again.

Arsene Wenger has admitted he could walk away from Arsenal halfway through his contract.

Andre Ayew says West Ham’s stunning Carabao Cup comeback proves the players are fully behind under-pressure boss Slaven Bilic.

Shay Given has warned Newcastle United will soon be as big as Manchester City, predicting a major shake-up in English football’s established order if Amanda Staveley completes a deal to buy the club from Mike Ashley.

Claude Puel will take charge of his first training session as Leicester City manager on Friday with a glowing endorsement from Arsene Wenger after his surprise appointment.

Jose Mourinho challenged his Manchester United players to beat Tottenham on Saturday after tearing into them for the second time in 48 hours following the shock defeat to Huddersfield.

Mauricio Pochettino will make a late call on Harry Kane’s fitness ahead of Saturday’s showdown against Manchester United as the striker recovers from a hamstring problem.

Liverpool will offer England U17 international Rhian Brewster a lucrative contract when he turns 18 next year.

Rangers are ready to go back to basics and will keep the search for a new manager among British candidates.

