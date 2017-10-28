Football Papers :All The Latest Football News And Transfer Gossips This Morning

Chelsea are set to make a move for Ciro Immobile in order to help rebuild the broken relationship with Antonio Conte.

Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho has reportedly turned down a move to Paris Saint-Germain in January in favour of a move to Barcelona.

Pep Guardiola is looking to take his Manchester City stars on a warm-weather training break in the New Year.

Idrissa Gueye’s new £4m-a-year deal at Everton is set to be announced.

Mark Hughes is ready to pounce on striker Mimoun Mahi’s £2m release clause at Groningen to boost Stoke’s season.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is confident he will remain at Anfield for many more years.

Slaven Bilic takes his West Ham team to Crystal Palace on Saturday still under huge pressure, with Burnley’s Sean Dyche the leading candidate to replace him if and when he does leave the club.

Mauricio Pochettino believes Tottenham star Dele Alli could put his future at risk if he doesn’t have the right people around him.

Everton caretaker manager David Unsworth claims price tags will not mean anything to him when he picks his team.

Brighton are eyeing up a January move for Torino’s Ghana international midfielder Afriyie Acquah.

Wolves are set to make their loan move for Monaco left-back Ruben Vinagre permanent – he has also been interesting teams from the Premier League.

Cardiff are hoping to avoid losing Aron Gunnarsson for nothing by tempting the Iceland midfielder with a new deal.

Arsene Wenger says he is hungrier than ever, and has no plans to retire until he wins the Premier League one more time.

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has suggested that a lack of unity at Rangers made it almost impossible for Pedro Caixinha to succeed as manager.

Slaven Bilic will send his West Ham players into the Colosseum that will be Selhurst Park today calling for his troops to become “senators.”

Claude Puel has rejected concerns about his playing style and declared that winning is more important than entertaining, although he added that he hoped to do both at Leicester.

Roy Hodgson admits the January transfer window could make or break Crystal Palace’s season.

Marco Silva has pleaded for referees to offer Watford star Richarlison more protection.

Ki Sung-yueng has challenged Swansea to finally start delivering on the pitch.

Steve Bruce will name Gabby Agbonlahor as Aston Villa boss for the day to try to beat Birmingham on Sunday.

Simon Mignolet will keep his place as Liverpool’s No 1 against Huddersfield on Saturday as Jurgen Klopp urged his players to cast aside the doubts after their 4-1 hammering by Tottenham last week.

Kenny Miller is set for a Rangers recall a couple of days after the sacking of Pedro Caixinha, who had axed the striker over accusations he had been leaking information from the dressing room.

