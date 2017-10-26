Football Papers :All The Latest Football News And Transfer Gossips Today

Arsenal could complete a double swoop of Ajax’s top two stars, Kasper Dolberg and Matthijs de Ligt, ahead of Barcelona if they appoint Marc Overmars as their new sporting director.

Anderlecht forward Leander Dendoncker has claimed he would have joined Manchester United had they paid his asking price.

Arsenal and Manchester United are leading the chase for 16-year-old Santos wonderkid Yuri Alberto.

Wolves defensive midfielder Conor Coady is being tracked by Newcastle and West Bromwich Albion.

Former Sunderland striker Asamoah Gyan has given his career a lift-off – by launching his own airline.

Manchester United stars were scheduled to attend last Sunday’s American football at Twickenham but failed to show after the humiliating defeat by Huddersfield.

Arsenal have reportedly struck a deal to bring influential Barcelona chief Raul Sanllehi to the Emirates.

Former Everton boss Ronald Koeman has revealed he knew the axe was falling in his final days at Goodison Park.

Naby Keita, who will join Liverpool next summer, was sent off for the third time in seven matches on Wednesday as his current side RB Leipzig were knocked out of the German Cup by Bayern Munich.

Stan Kroenke insists Arsenal are still trying to re-sign Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil, despite looming transfers.

Stan and Josh Kroenke have outlined a vision for Arsenal to extend over generations of their family and reaffirmed their emphatic support for Arsene Wenger by explaining why they took the “harder” decision to extend his contract.

Mesut Ozil is reportedly in constant contact with Jose Mourinho as he weighs up his options for next summer.

Ross Barkley snubbed a move to Chelsea in the summer because he was afraid he wouldn’t get game time, according to Alan Stubbs.

Luke Shaw fears his Manchester United career is over due to the breakdown in his relationship with Jose Mourinho.

