Football Papers :All The Latest Football News And Transfer Gossips Today

Manchester City have ditched plans to move for Arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez in January and will wait to sign him for nothing next summer.

The Liverpool board have promised Jurgen Klopp every penny for new players if they sell Philippe Coutinho in January.

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte still wants to sign a left-back in January with Tottenham’s Danny Rose and Alex Sandro of Juventus remaining his top targets.

Liverpool target Zeca is ready to take his current club Santos to court in order to cancel his contract.

Leicester, West Brom and Aston Villa will try to tempt Michael Carrick away from Manchester United in January.

The Everton board are split over who they want as next manager as owner Farhad Moshiri wants Watford boss Marco Silva.

Caretaker Everton boss David Unsworth says it would not be a gamble to give him the job full time.

Watford are eyeing up Liverpool’s Lazar Markovic, who is yet to make a first-team appearance this season.

Sheffield Wednesday are tracking Nigeria midfielder Oghenekaro Etebo, who plays in Portugal for Feirense.

Brighton CEO Paul Barber says the club will not break spirit for any player or agent.

SUN ON SUNDAY

Everton have joined the race to land Arsenal’s wantaway star Alexis Sanchez.

Eddie Nketiah is set for a massive 650% increase on his salary in new five-year Arsenal deal.

Ex-Crystal Palace, Newcastle and Southampton boss Alan Pardew has rejected an offer to take over at Dynamo Kiev.

Former Bolton star Ivan Klasnic has undergone a third kidney operation.

Brighton could make a £5m offer for Sunderland defender Lamine Kone.

Lionel Messi could play for Catalonia if FIFA recognises the country and he switches allegiances.

Kevin de Bruyne will become the highest-paid player in Manchester City’s history when he signs a new £250,000-a-week contract.

Benjamin Mendy has handed Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola a boost by making an early start to his rehab from knee surgery.

David de Gea is still waiting to learn when he will receive an improved pay deal at Manchester United.

Manchester United are ready to make a £30m move for Paris Saint-German right-back Thomas Meunier, who has been relegated to a reserve role by the arrival of Dani Alves.

Barcelona believe a £75m down payment in a £132m total deal for Philippe Coutinho will be enough to end Liverpool’s determination to keep the Brazilian.

Tottenham have renewed their interest in Barcelona midfielder Andre Gomes after running out of time to sign him in the summer.

Brighton boss Chris Hughton says he will help the FA as they look to put the Eni Aluko controversy behind them.

New Leicester manager Claude Puel has a plan to make wantaway forward Riyad Mahrez fall in love with the club again.

The post Football Papers :All The Latest Football News And Transfer Gossips Today appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

