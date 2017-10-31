Pages Navigation Menu

Forget second term ambition, Udeogaranya urges Buhari

Posted on Oct 31, 2017

President  Muhammadu Buhari has been urged to jettison any form of pressure, driving him into thoughts of a re-run, such as being pioneered by National Committee of Buhari Support Group.

Charles Udo Udeogaranya

A  chieftain of All Progressives Congress, APC, and a presidential aspirant of the party, Chief Charles Udo Udeogaranya, made the assertion while speaking with newsmen in Lagos, adding that there is every indication  that Nigerians cannot stand, let alone be better off in another four years of Buhari’s administration.

He said: “Nigeria at the moment needs a new, young and dynamic leader with creative skills to create a better Nigeria for all Nigerians.

“Nigeria needs a president who understands and holds means and ways of solving basic problems . Nigeria needs a president who knows the strategies of wealth creation instead of borrowings.

“Nigeria needs a truly civil president who will run Nigeria with a full  sense of civility and sees the whole of the country as his constituency.”

Udeogaranya said Nigerians need a young person to run the affairs of the nation and “these are some of the reasons why Nigerians need me as their president come May 29, 2019 and not Muhammadu Buhari.”

The post Forget second term ambition, Udeogaranya urges Buhari appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

