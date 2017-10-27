Pages Navigation Menu

Former Akwa Ibom First Lady, Uduak Abasi Umondak Loses Only Child

Posted on Oct 27, 2017

Former First Lady of Akwa Ibom State, Uduak Abasi Umondak, is bereaved. Her grief is occasioned by the death of her only child, Victoria Nkanga Herman. It was reported that Victoria suffered a cardiac arrest in the United States. The 40-year-old lady never recovered from it, as she died On October 2, 2017. Victoria was Uduak’s …

