Former Akwa Ibom First Lady, Uduak Abasi Umondak Loses Only Child

Former First Lady of Akwa Ibom State, Uduak Abasi Umondak, is bereaved. Her grief is occasioned by the death of her only child, Victoria Nkanga Herman. It was reported that Victoria suffered a cardiac arrest in the United States. The 40-year-old lady never recovered from it, as she died On October 2, 2017. Victoria was Uduak’s …

The post Former Akwa Ibom First Lady, Uduak Abasi Umondak Loses Only Child appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

