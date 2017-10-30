Former attorney-general urges Bayelsa Government to appoint new judges

Mr Francis Egele(SAN), a former Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice in Bayelsa, has urged Bayelsa Government to appoint new judges in order to quicken dispensation of justice in the state.

Egele made the call on Monday in Yenagoa at a ceremony to mark the official commencement of the state’s 2017/2018 legal year.

He noted that the last time a judge was appointed in the state was 12 years ago, adding that some other states had within the period “appointed over eight to 10 judges.”

Egele said the executive arm of government could not be absolved of blame for the state’s inability to appoint judges because it has not been able to comply with the stipulated requirements.

According to him, states’ requesting to appoint judges are required by the National Judicial Council (NJC) to among other things, provide befitting cars, accommodation and library for any judge that is to be appointed.

He also attributed the prevailing situation to lack of financial independence of the judiciary as contained in the extant provisions of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Egele, who advocated for the capacity building of judges and members of the bar in the state, said that the NJC has again offered Bayelsa two chances for the appointment of judges and it would lapse in December this year or January 2018.

He appealed to the Seriake Dickson-led administration not to allow the state miss the opportunity on account of lack of funds and facilities, as the appointmen would reduce the work load on judges and ensure speedy trials.

“I crave the indulgence of His Excellency the Governor to ensure that, for the first time, this administration joins the league of administrations that have made it possible for the appointment of judges.

“I am privy to the fact that since 2012, the governor has proposed the building of judges’ and magistrates’ quarters.

“I do hope and urge that before our colleague leaves office, this laudable project should be achieved.

“It is suggested as acknowledged by the Chief Justice of the Federation on Sept. 18, 2017 that such buildings could be owned on the retirement of such judicial officers or it be monetised for them at reasonable and affordable prices,” Egele said

The post Former attorney-general urges Bayelsa Government to appoint new judges appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News.

