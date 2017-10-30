Former Gombe state governor, Danjuma Goje loses wife

Former Governor of Gombe State and member of the Senate, Danjuma Goje, has lost his wife, Yelwa. The death was announced on Monday in a statement issued by his son, Ahmed Mohammed Goje, on behalf of the family. The statement read, “With gratitude to Allah (SWT), I regret to announce the death of Her Excellency, […]

The post Former Gombe state governor, Danjuma Goje loses wife appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

