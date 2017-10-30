Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Former Gombe state governor, Danjuma Goje loses wife

Posted on Oct 30, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Former Governor of Gombe State and member of the Senate, Danjuma Goje, has lost his wife, Yelwa. The death was announced on Monday in a statement issued by his son, Ahmed Mohammed Goje, on behalf of the family. The statement read, “With gratitude to Allah (SWT), I regret to announce the death of Her Excellency, […]

The post Former Gombe state governor, Danjuma Goje loses wife appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.