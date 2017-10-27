Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Former News anchor Terryanne Chebet welcomes bouncing baby girl! (Photo) – Ghafla!

Posted on Oct 27, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Ghafla!

Former News anchor Terryanne Chebet welcomes bouncing baby girl! (Photo)
Ghafla!
Seems that Terryaanne Chebet has finally welcomed her second born daughter as revealed through her Instagram page where she shared an adorable photo of pink baby shoes. From the look of things she might have welcomed her latest bundle of joy on …
Live Update: Provisional presidential results putting Uhuru in the driving seatTUKO.CO.KE

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.