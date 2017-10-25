Former Secretary gives update on Pope Benedict XVI’s death rumour
Retired Secretary of pope, Archbishop Georg Gaenswein has given update on the health of Benedict XVI. Gaenswein told reporters in Vatican City on Tuesday that speculation about Benedict XVI’s looming death is “fake news.” He said, “The fake news have all been proven wrong […] as a 90-year-old, he is well.” The former secretary spoke […]
