Four South African companies move to invest in Delta

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

FOUR South African companies, have gone on investment tour of Delta State with a view of doing businesses that would further enhance the trade ties with the state.

The companies are; NLG, Transnet, a South African State owned entity specializes in port, bridges and rail development and pipeline, IDC, a financing company.

South African Ambassador to Nigeria, Lulu Loius Nguini, who spoke on behalf of the representatives of the various companies, said the companies were in the state to source for natural gas.

Loius who spoke with journalists at the end said; “We really feel quite pleased with this because it will not only strengthen our trade ties with the state but it also will impact on our political ties as both states are mutually re-enforcing. I hope that it will be a win for Delta State and a win for South Africa.”

Noting that Delta State has great great potentials which his country would take advantage of, he said “I hope also that this will assist in the development of the state and it will create jobs in Nigeria and in Delta State particularly”, adding that his country and Delta would signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU that would pave the way and further concretized the business between his country and Delta State.

Also speaking the Director-General, Delta State Investment Development Agency, Chief Lucky Omoru disclosed that the coming of the South African Companies to the state portends great prospect for the state.

Omoru said; “Some of the biggest companies from South Africa have come all the way to Delta State to look at our seaports and investments that they are interested in. I think this is an opportunity we cannot miss.”

He promised that the state would create the enabling environment and support which would bring to fruition the investment interest, saying “as a state, we are prepared to support them all the way.”

The Executive Assistant to the Governor on Investment, Mr Paul Nmah who also spoke said “the companies are credible; Transnet as you see is one of the biggest corporations in the world in the field of port development, pipeline and being a state owned company, there is no doubt of credibility there”.

The Investors visited the Koko Port, Oghareki-Oghara, the African Timber and Plywood (AT&P), Sapele, Seplat Petroleum Development Company Limited, Seplat Base Office, Sapele, the Warri Boat Yard and the Nigerian Part Authority (NPA), Warri.

The post Four South African companies move to invest in Delta appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

