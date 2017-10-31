France’s rightwing Republicans party expels Prime Minister Edouard Philippe – Vanguard
Vanguard
France's rightwing Republicans party expels Prime Minister Edouard Philippe
Vanguard
France's rightwing Republicans party on Tuesday confirmed it had expelled Prime Minister Edouard Philippe after he jumped ship to join President Emmanuel Macron's centrist government. Edouard Philippe. The opposition party said in a statement that two …
The party the Republicans excludes five of its members pro-Macron
