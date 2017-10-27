Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

France’s Total reports solid Q3 result, oil costs heading to $20/barrel – Financial Times

Posted on Oct 27, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Financial Times

France's Total reports solid Q3 result, oil costs heading to $20/barrel
Financial Times
France's Total maintained its status as one of the more resilient oil majors as it reported solid third quarter numbers in Paris on Friday. Total saw adjusted net income come in at $2.7bn in the third quarter, an increase of 29 per cent over the
Total Says Oil Market Imbalance Fading as Upstream Profit JumpsBloomberg
France's Total third-quarter net profit lifted by strong output and cost savingsCNBC
Total's profits climb as firm targets further savingsEnergy Voice

all 6 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.