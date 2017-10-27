France’s Total reports solid Q3 result, oil costs heading to $20/barrel – Financial Times
Financial Times
France's Total reports solid Q3 result, oil costs heading to $20/barrel
Financial Times
France's Total maintained its status as one of the more resilient oil majors as it reported solid third quarter numbers in Paris on Friday. Total saw adjusted net income come in at $2.7bn in the third quarter, an increase of 29 per cent over the …
