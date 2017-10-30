Francis Uzoho gets first Super Eagles call-up – SCORE NIGERIA (blog)
|
Francis Uzoho gets first Super Eagles call-up
SCORE NIGERIA (blog)
Francis Uzoho has received his first Super Eagles call-up, according to his Spanish La Liga Deportivo La Coruna. Deportivo La Coruna said in a tweet the 19-year-old goalkeeper has got his first-ever call-up for next month's World Cup qualifier against …
