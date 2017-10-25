Fraud Alert!! 2017 Batch ‘B’ Mobilization

The NYSC Management wishes to alert the general public to the activities of some fraudsters who offer to secure postings to preferred states for Prospective Corps Members. Such criminally minded

The post Fraud Alert!! 2017 Batch ‘B’ Mobilization appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

