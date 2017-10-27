Pages Navigation Menu

Fraudsters producing paints at building sites, says MAN

Posted on Oct 27, 2017 in Business

The Paint Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, a subsector of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, has said that product counterfeiters now manufacture fake paints at building sites. The group therefore called on the Federal Government to set a standard for the local paint industry as a way of checking the problem of dealing in substandard products. […]

Hello. Add your message here.