Fraudsters Rip Off Travellers through Fake Airline Websites – THISDAY Newspapers
|
THISDAY Newspapers
|
Fraudsters Rip Off Travellers through Fake Airline Websites
THISDAY Newspapers
Nigerian travellers have lost millions of naira to fraudsters who use fake airline websites to sell tickets to unsuspecting victims. This was disclosed to THISDAY by the Director of Consumer Protection, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA …
Air Peace Celebrates Three Years Anniversary With 1000 Free Tickets, Others
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!