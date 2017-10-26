Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Freeze mocks Timi Dakolo In new video; sings ‘side chick toh bahd’

Posted on Oct 26, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Daddy Freeze sure knows how to fight dirty on social media and there’s no limit to how far he’s willing to go to make his point. His on-going beef with singer, Timi Dakolo took a new turn when some twitter users claim to know Timi’s side chick who resides somewhere in the Agege area of …

The post Freeze mocks Timi Dakolo In new video; sings ‘side chick toh bahd’ appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.