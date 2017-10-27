French army denies killing kidnapped Malian soldiers in raid – Fox News
|
TODAY.NG
|
French army denies killing kidnapped Malian soldiers in raid
Fox News
BAMAKO, Mali – The French military is denying claims by al-Qaida-linked militants in northern Mali that 11 kidnapped Malian soldiers died during a French raid earlier this week. The militants released a statement Friday alleging that the soldiers died …
French soldiers target Islam militants in Mali
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!