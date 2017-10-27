Pages Navigation Menu

French army denies killing kidnapped Malian soldiers in raid – Fox News

Posted on Oct 27, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


TODAY.NG

French army denies killing kidnapped Malian soldiers in raid
Fox News
BAMAKO, Mali – The French military is denying claims by al-Qaida-linked militants in northern Mali that 11 kidnapped Malian soldiers died during a French raid earlier this week. The militants released a statement Friday alleging that the soldiers died
French soldiers target Islam militants in MalidefenceWeb

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

