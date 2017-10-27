French court orders forfeiture of Equatorial Guinea leader’s son’s assets

A French court on Friday ordered forfeiture of assets worth millions belonging to the son of Equatorial Guinea. The court found Teodorin, eldest son of President Teodoro Obiang guilty in absentia of using money plundered from his country to buy property and luxury cars. Teodorin, a vice-president himself, was also handed a three-year suspended prison sentence and a suspended 35 million dollars (30 million euros) fine.

