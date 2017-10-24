French judiciary creaking under weight of terrorism cases

France’s Intelligence and Justice officials said on Tuesday that efforts to combat terrorism and prevent further attacks in the country had generated much work for investigators and law courts.

The officials said that has generated to a level where more employment will be needed to keep up with the tasks.

The warning comes at a time when President Emmanuel Macron is trying to curb public spending while ensuring security is not compromised.

This balancing act has already prompted an army commander to resign over budget cuts.

Ministry figures show that the workload of the anti-terrorism justice system has risen to 10 folds in the past five years, with a sharp increase since 2014.

This workload increase occurred after the followers of the Islamic State (IS) group specifically called for attacks targeting the French.

More than 240 people have been killed in the past three years in France, including 130 by a group of IS-inspired gunmen and suicide bombers in Paris in November 2015.

Statistics collected by the justice services underscore the scale of the judicial challenge.

In 2012, a IS militant, Mohammad Merah killed three Jewish school children and three soldiers near Toulouse , an attack now regarded as a turning point were 10 cases of suspected terrorist activity.

In 2016, over 240 new terrorism-related cases were opened, while in the first three months of 2017 a further 130 were added.

The total workload as of Oct. 9 was 621 cases, of which 452 were either early-stage or full inquiries into suspected Islamist-militant activity, according to justice officials.

The number of counter-terrorist investigators at the Paris prosecutor’s office has doubled since 2012, but still stands at only 14.

Alongside them, the number of so-called investigating magistrates and judges dedicated to counter-terrorism has risen to 11 from 7-8, with another beginning in 2018.

“We are not at breaking point, but the question now is how long it can last like that,” Pascal Gastineau, Head of the French Association of Investigating Magistrates said.

The workload is piling up in the courts as France cracks down on those who leave for Iraq and Syria to join IS, a number estimated at between 1,800 and 2,000.

In the past, terrorism-related convictions meant around 10 years in prison.

Currently, many of those who finance, recruit, join or return from the wars in Syria and Iraq face 20 years in jail.

However, convictions and the heavier sentences in most cases now require trial by jury of professional magistrates, a slow process that compounds the backlog.

“For affairs dating to 2016, a trial will not take place before 2018-2019,” a judge, who argues for some form of streamlining to process cases more rapidl, said.

