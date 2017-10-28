Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Fresh commitment to oil industry games – Vanguard

Posted on Oct 28, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Vanguard

Fresh commitment to oil industry games
Vanguard
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) will give all necessary support to ensure successful hosting of the 2018 Oil Industry Games scheduled to hold early next year. Group Managing Director of the NNPC, Dr Maikanti Baru. Nigerian National …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.