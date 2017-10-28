Fresh commitment to oil industry games

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) will give all necessary support to ensure successful hosting of the 2018 Oil Industry Games scheduled to hold early next year.

Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Group Managing Director, Dr. Maikanti Baru, made this known today when the Local Organizing Committee (LOC) of the 2018 Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Games (NOGIG) led by its Chairman, Mr. Aminu Zaria, visited him in Abuja.

Dr. Baru said NNPC would always identify with the lofty ideals of the games which seek to promote friendship and productive synergy among operators in the nation’s Oil and Gas Industry, enjoinng other industry players to tap into the potential benefits it could offer their their respective organizations

The GMD said that the Corporation would continue to place high premium on healthy workforce through continued sponsorship of staff participation in health and sporting activities such as the NOGIG for optimum productivity of the personnel.

“Definitely staff that participate in sports are more agile and contribute more to our productivities. This resonates very well with our cardinal principle of “Staff Welfare & Training” which basically ranks at the top of our Corporate Vision of 12 Business Focus Areas (12 BUFAs). Thus, if anybody is going to encourage sporting activities in the Industry, it is the NNPC,” Dr. Baru emphasized.

Dr Baru, who observed that the underlying principle of the Games was hinged on exhibiting friendship, sportsmanship and networking, explained that whether the sportsmen and women win a medal or not, they are all considred winners.

Speaking earlier, 2018 NOGIG Local Organizing Committee Chairman, Mr. Aminu Zaria, who is also the NNPC’s Manager, Employee Relations, stated that the purpose of their visit was to solicit NNPC’s support for the successful hosting of the upcoming games, adding that NOGIG was the only platform in the industry that brings together all cadres of employee to socialize and network through sporting activities.

While thanking the GMD for his magnanimity in supporting the committee, the NOGIG LOC Chairman applauded the GMD’s giant strides in transforming the Corporation towards efficient and sustained distribution of petroleum products in the country amongst other numerous achievements.

The NOGIG is a biennial event which commenced in 1986 for staff in the Nigerian Oil and Gas industry to compete in various sporting activities such as football, basketball, squash, table tennis, lawn tennis, scabble, chess, snooker, swimming, golf, and track events.

