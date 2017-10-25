Fresh crisis hits Labour Party in Delta State

From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

A fresh leadership crisis has hit the Delta State chapter of Labour Party (LP) with the emergence of a caretaker committee headed by Emeka Nkwoala as a parallel structure to the state executive committee being led by Tony Ezeagwu.

Factional national chairman of the party, Dr. Michael Omotosho who was represented by his national youth leader, Andrew Ukpebitere on Wednesday in Asaba inaugurated the caretaker committee, saying that the Ezeagwu-led state executive committee was dissolved alongside the national executive under the chairmanship of Abdukadir Salam at the party’s special convention in Abuja earlier this month.

Ukpebitere alleged that a N1.3 billion fraud rocked the executive of the embattled former national chairman, hence his removal at the special convention, adding that the issue was being investigated.

He urged the caretaker committee to conduct fresh congress that will usher new state executive within 90 days.

However, in a swift reaction, Ezeagwu described his purported removal as illegal, insisting that he remain the chairman of LP in the state.

Ezeagwu said the national convention was illegal and organized by disgruntled elements in the party, adding that have right to organise a national convention in the first instance.

Regardless, Ukpebitere urged Ezeagwu to summit himself to the disciplinary committee that was set up to try his anti-party activities and other allegations proffered against him or risk being arrested.

He said: “Ezeagwu’s constitutional three years tenure has since elapsed. INEC participated in the Special National Convention. The dissolution also affected the executives of the party in Anambra and Rivers states. He will be arrested in accordance with the law if he does not stop parading himself as the state chairman of the party.”

On his part, chairman of the caretaker committee, Nkwoala while vowing to rebuild the party and make it the beautiful bride ahead of council elections in the state, said his appointment has been communicated to the state Commissioner of Police, Zanna Ibrahim and the Director of the Department of Security (DSS).

