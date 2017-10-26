From Mugabe to Wonder Woman: When goodwill ambassadors go bad – Nehanda Radio
From Mugabe to Wonder Woman: When goodwill ambassadors go bad
First, Wonder Woman fell from grace, lambasted for her curves. Next, Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe lost his honorary status as a goodwill ambassador, deemed more strongman than beacon of U.N. hope. So what went wrong? Robert and Grace …
Tedros revokes 'brief' decision on Mugabe's appointment as WHO goodwill ambassador
Zimbabwe disease disasters justify Mugabe's removal as WHO envoy
WHO's Dr Tedros withdraws Robert Mugabe goodwill ambassador appointment
