Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

From Mugabe to Wonder Woman: When goodwill ambassadors go bad – Nehanda Radio

Posted on Oct 26, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Nehanda Radio

From Mugabe to Wonder Woman: When goodwill ambassadors go bad
Nehanda Radio
First, Wonder Woman fell from grace, lambasted for her curves. Next, Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe lost his honorary status as a goodwill ambassador, deemed more strongman than beacon of U.N. hope. So what went wrong? Robert and Grace …
Tedros revokes 'brief' decision on Mugabe's appointment as WHO goodwill ambassadorMIMS General News (Hong Kong) (blog)
Zimbabwe disease disasters justify Mugabe's removal as WHO envoyBusiness Day
WHO's Dr Tedros withdraws Robert Mugabe goodwill ambassador appointmentThe Zimbabwean

all 5 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.