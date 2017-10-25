FRSC Arrests 401 Motorists Over Speed Limiter, Driver’s License Violation In Anambra

The Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) says it has arrested 401 offenders during its week long Operation Show Your License patrol in Anambra.

The FRSC Sector Commander in the state, Mr Sunday Ajayi, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka on Tuesday.

Ajayi said the offences were largely for non installation of speed limiter and non possession of driver’s license.

According to him, 138 motorists were booked for speed limiter default, 25 were for drivers license offence, while the rest were for other various violations.

He said the exercise was aimed at increasing the tempo of awareness of road safety among road users by drawing attention to some risk factors.

The sector commander blamed crash and fatality on speeding and reiterated the resolve of FRSC on enforcement of speed limiting device especially with fleet operators.

He said non possession of driver’s license remained an offence, adding that anybody without it should not drive a vehicle.

“We had a week long enforcement of Operation Show Your License here in the command and I must say it was successful.

“We want to warn that the operation is ongoing, stakeholders should comply and cooperate with us in our efforts to ensure that the roads are safe for all,” he said.

Ajayi said the command was anticipating an increase in vehicular movement in Anambra due to the Ember period and the election coming up in the state on Nov. 18.

He said the commission was putting measures in place for effective traffic control in the state.

He said defensive driving, good condition of vehicles and right frame of mind were necessary for safe motoring.

The sector commander dismissed as untrue, the notion that witches were responsible for accidents on the road. (NAN)