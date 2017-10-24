FRSC is well equipped to tackle road challenges, says sector commander

Mr Kayode Aremu, the Sector Commander of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Imo, says the command is well equipped to tackle any kind of road challenge in the state.

He particularly assured of the command’s preparedness for the ember months’ road challenges.

Aremu gave the assurance in Owerri on Tuesday while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on the command’s preparation for the forthcoming Christmas celebration and ember months’ road challenges.

He said that the incidence of road crashes in Imo dropped by 37 per cent in the first quarter of 2017, while it also dropped by 35 per cent in the second quarter.

According to him, the command has 15 operational vehicles and a heavy duty tour truck with sufficient manpower, stressing that “there is no cause for alarm with this level of preparation.”

Aremu said the capacity building programmes recently organised for staff had played significant role in boosting the productivity of road marshals and their effectiveness.

“We have no fewer than 500 staff in this command and they are well motivated to do their job; we also organised health programmes for our men to ascertain their fitness.

“We have identified accident prone areas in Imo and we have trained the inhabitants of the areas on emergency response because they are the first respondents in case of any emergency,” he said.

Aremu said that the command would strengthen its partnership with sister agencies and the state government’s traffic department to ensure accident-free society.

He lauded the “Urban Renewal Programme” of Gov. Rochas Okorocha, noting that the project was helping to address road challenges in the state.

The sector commander said the relocation of major markets away from the city was a welcome development.

“The city is now decongested and we have more road networks; this is good for traffic management and it has helped us to respond to emergencies promptly,” he said.

Aremu cautioned road users against reckless driving, stressing that road users were usually responsible for the problems on the highways.

He blamed some road crashes on drunk driving and urged road users to imbibe good traffic culture to ensure safety.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

