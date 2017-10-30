FUBK gets new VC

The Federal University Birnin-Kebbi (FUBK) governing council, has approved the appointment of Prof. Bello Shehu, as the new Vice Chancellor of the university for a single term of five years.

This approval was contained in a statement issued on Monday by the registrar of the university, Mr Ibrahim Mungadi.

Mungadi said that the appointment of the new Vice Chancellor was approved by the council at its 9th meeting held on Oct. 26.

The new Vice Chancellor, who was born on Feb. 13, 1958 in Birnin-Kebbi, would replace the Acting Vice Chancellor of the institution, Dr Sahabi Jabo.

Until his appointment, the statement stated that Shehu was the provost of the university’s College of Health Sciences.

He was at various times, the Chief Medical Director of the Usmanu Danfodiyo University Teaching Hospital, Sokoto, the Chief Medical Director of the National Hospital, Abuja and Medical Director, Federal Medical Centre, Birnin-Kebbi.

Shehu, a neurosurgeon, is a Fellow to several professional institutions including the West African College of Surgeons, Royal College of Surgeons, Ireland, American College of Surgeons and National Post Graduate Medical College of Nigeria.

The post FUBK gets new VC appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

