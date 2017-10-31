Fulfil your Dream & fuel your Greatness in the Malta Guinness ‘Go Get It’ Consumer Promotion

Malta Guinness, the nation’s favourite malt drink, is giving consumers the chance to fulfil their dreams and fuel their greatness in the latest Malta Guinness “Go Get It” Consumer Promotion. Since the launch of the “Go Get It” National Consumer Promotion on Tuesday, August 8th, 2017, Malta Guinness has rewarded ten (10) lucky consumers with […]

The post Fulfil your Dream & fuel your Greatness in the Malta Guinness ‘Go Get It’ Consumer Promotion appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

