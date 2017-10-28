Full Time: Man United 1 – 0 Tottenham Hotspur

Manchester United have succesfully returned to a winning way in the English Premier League as they defeated Titenham Hotspur 1 – 0 at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Anthony Martial scored for Manchester United at the 81st minutes not quit long when he was brought in as a substitute.

Tottenham had just been ruled offside when David de Gea sent down a whistling goal kick.

Lukaku headed it into the path of Anthony Martial, who beats two Spurs defenders and slots in the ball.

The match was the first football action out of the six matches for this weekend Premier League.

The winning saw the old Trafford boys bounce back from defeat at Huddersfield.

Son Heung-Min starts in place of Harry Kane who is not playing because of injury; Eric Bailly back for Man United

The last time Tottenham won a match at old Trafford was four years ago and Kan did not play.

