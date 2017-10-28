Pages Navigation Menu

Tension high as gangs terrorise Kawangware residents – Daily Nation

Posted on Oct 28, 2017 in Africa


Daily Nation

Tension high as gangs terrorise Kawangware residents
Daily Nation
Youths attempt to break into a shop in Kawangware 56, Nairobi on October 28, 2017. Tension remained high in the area a day after three people were killed as two rival groups of youths clashed. PHOTO | EVANS HABIL | NATION MEDIA GROUP …
Gangs in Nairobi's Kawangware attack residents, loot shopsKenya Broadcasting Corporation
Police hunting for politician accused of planning, financing Kawangware violenceCapital FM Kenya
Gunfire as police, protesters engage in running battlesThe Standard
Business Daily (press release) (blog) –Nairobi News –Primenewsghana –Mwakilishi.com
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

