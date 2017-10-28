Tension high as gangs terrorise Kawangware residents – Daily Nation
Daily Nation
Tension high as gangs terrorise Kawangware residents
Daily Nation
Youths attempt to break into a shop in Kawangware 56, Nairobi on October 28, 2017. Tension remained high in the area a day after three people were killed as two rival groups of youths clashed. PHOTO | EVANS HABIL | NATION MEDIA GROUP …
Gangs in Nairobi's Kawangware attack residents, loot shops
Police hunting for politician accused of planning, financing Kawangware violence
Gunfire as police, protesters engage in running battles
