Gareth Bale not in Real Madrid squad ahead of Tottenham game
SkySports
Gareth Bale not in Real Madrid squad ahead of Tottenham game
SkySports
Gareth Bale will miss out on a reunion with his former Tottenham team-mates after being left out of Real Madrid's squad ahead of their Champions League tie. Despite returning to training on Monday following a calf injury, Bale was not involved in …
