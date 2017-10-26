Gas Canister Fired at Anti-Election Protesters Hurling Objects in Nairobi – Yahoo News UK

Pages Navigation Menu

Gas Canister Fired at Anti-Election Protesters Hurling Objects in Nairobi
Police pushed back protesters attempting to block a polling station in Kibera, Kenya, on October 26, ahead of voting in a presidential election rerun, local reports said. Robert Nagila, a journalist in Kibera, said protesters used rocks to block the
Vote counting gets underway after Kenya pollCapital FM Kenya
Kenya: Police Deployed in Mathare After Rowdy Youths Barricaded RoadsAllAfrica.com

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

