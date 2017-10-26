Gas Canister Fired at Anti-Election Protesters Hurling Objects in Nairobi – Yahoo News UK
|
Yahoo News UK
|
Gas Canister Fired at Anti-Election Protesters Hurling Objects in Nairobi
Yahoo News UK
Police pushed back protesters attempting to block a polling station in Kibera, Kenya, on October 26, ahead of voting in a presidential election rerun, local reports said. Robert Nagila, a journalist in Kibera, said protesters used rocks to block the …
Vote counting gets underway after Kenya poll
Kenya: Police Deployed in Mathare After Rowdy Youths Barricaded Roads
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!