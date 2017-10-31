Gas flare penalty: FG owing Niger Delta N1trn — CSOs – Vanguard
Gas flare penalty: FG owing Niger Delta N1trn — CSOs
ABUJA—A civil society organization, Centre for Peace and Environmental Justice, CEPEJ, yesterday, accused the Federal Government of withholding gas flare penalty amounting to over N1 trillion, meant for communities in the Niger Delta. *Gas flare.
