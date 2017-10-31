Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Gas flare penalty: FG owing Niger Delta N1trn — CSOs – Vanguard

Posted on Oct 31, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Vanguard

Gas flare penalty: FG owing Niger Delta N1trn — CSOs
Vanguard
ABUJA—A civil society organization, Centre for Peace and Environmental Justice, CEPEJ, yesterday, accused the Federal Government of withholding gas flare penalty amounting to over N1 trillion, meant for communities in the Niger Delta. *Gas flare.
CSO Accuses FG of Withholding N1tn Gas Flare FinesTHISDAY Newspapers
FG accused of denying N'Delta N1tn gas flare penaltyThe Punch

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.