Gbenro Ajibade Celebrates His Wife As She Turns A Year Older Today

Actor Gbenro Ajibade is today celebrating his wife, Osas Ighodaro. The father of one, took to Instagram to pen a sweet message to his wife as she turned a year older today writing; All hail the Queen!!!Am the Only species on this planet that got you the most asides God,and since he is the Alpha and …

The post Gbenro Ajibade Celebrates His Wife As She Turns A Year Older Today appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

