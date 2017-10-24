GDP by expenditure contracts by -14.6% in Q4, 2016 – NBS – Daily Trust
Daily Trust
GDP by expenditure contracts by -14.6% in Q4, 2016 – NBS
The Nigerian GDP Report from expenditure and income approach released yesterday by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), showed that GDP by expenditure contracted by -14.59 per cent in the final quarter of 2016, from the -2.39 per cent recorded at …
