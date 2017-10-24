Geezzy Features Yaa Pono, Luther, Others on His “No Pain No Gain” Album

The multi-talented musician, Geezzy finally makes his maiden album available to the public.

Geezzy on this album, which he titles No Pain No Gain features some top musicians including the Uptown Energy Boss, Yaa Pono and Luther.

Other features on this 19-tracklist album include Shuga Kwame and CeeVee.

The album, “No Pain No Gain” was self-produced by Geezzy, with support from other engineers including Jay Twist and SoldOut.

He dedicates this album to all music lovers out there, who need a reason not to ever give up pushing to the bigger heights.

You can have a feel of the album by streaming or downloading the full song below.

The post Geezzy Features Yaa Pono, Luther, Others on His “No Pain No Gain” Album appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

