George Bush apologises to Actress who accused him of Sexual assault

Ex-US President George Bush Snr. has issued a statement of apology to an actress who claimed he once sexually assaulted her. 34-year-old Actress, Heather Lind accused 93-year-old Bush of sexual assault via her Instagram post. In the post; which has already been deleted, she wrote; ‘When I got the chance to meet George H. W.…

The post George Bush apologises to Actress who accused him of Sexual assault appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

