George Michael album tops UK charts again after 27 years

Posted on Oct 28, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

George Michael’s chart-topping 1990 album “Listen Without Prejudice Vol. 1” returned straight to number one in the British charts on Friday, 10 months after the British pop star’s death at the age of 53. The remastered record sold over 56,000 copies to come first in the charts in the largest first-week sales for a re-released …

