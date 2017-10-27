George Michael goes back to number one – BBC News
|
BBC News
|
George Michael goes back to number one
BBC News
Pop star George Michael has topped the UK album charts, 10 months after his death. An expanded version of his second solo album, Listen Without Prejudice Vol 1, beat Niall Horan and Pink to become the week's best-selling record. It means Michael's …
