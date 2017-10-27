Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

George Michael goes back to number one – BBC News

Posted on Oct 27, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


BBC News

George Michael goes back to number one
BBC News
Pop star George Michael has topped the UK album charts, 10 months after his death. An expanded version of his second solo album, Listen Without Prejudice Vol 1, beat Niall Horan and Pink to become the week's best-selling record. It means Michael's …
George Michael's First Posthumous Re-Release Rockets To No. 1 In The UKForbes
George Michael scores posthumous number one with Listen Without Prejudice re-releaseIndependent.ie
George Michael's re-released "Listen Without Prejudice Vol. 1" sounds even better the second time aroundRed Dirt Report
PinkNews –CHANNELS TELEVISION –Official Charts Company –Decider
all 11 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.