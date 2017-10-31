Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

GEPF wants go-ahead to invest in assets abroad to ward off effects of junk status – Business Day

Posted on Oct 31, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Business Day

GEPF wants go-ahead to invest in assets abroad to ward off effects of junk status
Business Day
The Government Employees Pension Fund (GEPF) is seeking permission to invest more cash in international assets to protect against the effect of a possible downgrade of SA's local-currency debt to junk status. The fund is in talks with Finance Minister …
South Africa: GEPF Looking At Diversifying Its PortfolioAllAfrica.com
S. Africa's State Pension Fund Preparing for National DowngradeBloomberg
PIC mandates make state capture a tricky matter – MatjilaFin24
Moneyweb.co.za
all 7 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.