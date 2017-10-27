Pages Navigation Menu

German gets 3 years imprisonment for al-Shabaab membership

Posted on Oct 27, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A Mogadishu-born German national was sentenced to two years and 10 months imprisonment by a court in Frankfurt on Friday after being found guilty of membership in the Islamist terrorist organisation al-Shabaab. Abshir A, a 28-year-old whose name was withheld in line with German privacy rules, was an active member of the group between early 2012 and early 2014. He left the group due to a physical affliction.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

