German gets 3 years imprisonment for al-Shabaab membership

A Mogadishu-born German national was sentenced to two years and 10 months imprisonment by a court in Frankfurt on Friday after being found guilty of membership in the Islamist terrorist organisation al-Shabaab. Abshir A, a 28-year-old whose name was withheld in line with German privacy rules, was an active member of the group between early 2012 and early 2014. He left the group due to a physical affliction.

