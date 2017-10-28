German Govt. to collaborate with Nigeria to fight crimes

The German government says it will continue to collaborate with Nigeria to fight organised crimes in the country.

The Ambassador of Germany to Nigeria, Mr Bernhardt Shlagheck, stated this on Saturday at the closing ceremony of five-day training for the staff of National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) and Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) in Abuja.

Shlagheck explained that his country was committed to work with Nigeria to eradicate organised crimes such as human trafficking, money laundry and corruption among others.

He said that the training was organised by German government to strengthen the capacities of personnel of NAPTIP and EFCC to boost the fight against human trafficking and financial crimes in the country.

According to him, his country is also working with the Nigerian police in various ways to tackle some crimes.

The envoy said that his country had donated a well equipped training resource centre for NAPTIP to enhance the capacities of the personnel.

In her remarks, the Director-General, NAPTIP, Ms Julie Okah-Donli, thanked the German government for the kind gesture and magnanimity in donating a well furnished centre to her agency.

Okah-Donli explained that the donation and the sponsorship of the training were evident in the commitment of German government to help Nigeria fight human trafficking.

“Manpower Development is one of the requirements that feature prominently on the priorities of the current management of the agency.

“This is evident in the resolve of the NAPTIP management to make this training resource centre fully functional for the institutional capacity development of her organisation and other law enforcement agencies in the country” she said.

