Germany investigating reports of refugees forced into prostitution

German authorities are investigating reports that asylum seekers in a Berlin refugee camp were forced into prostitution, officials said, adding that they had not been able to confirm that such incidents had taken place. The allegations come amid heightened concern at Germany’s ability to integrate the 1.1 million refugees, who arrived in 2015 and 2016.…

