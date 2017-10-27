Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Germany says doesn’t recognise Catalonia independence

Posted on Oct 27, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Germany does not recognise Catalonia’s unilateral declaration of independence, a government spokesman said Friday, calling for dialogue between the two sides.

People wave ‘Esteladas’ (pro-independence Catalan flags) during a pro-independence demonstration, on September 11, 2017 in Barcelona during the National Day of Catalonia, the “Diada.”
Hundreds of thousands of Catalans were expected to rally to demand their region break away from Spain, in a show of strength three weeks ahead of a secession referendum banned by Madrid. The protest coincides with Catalonia’s national day, the “Diada,” which commemorates the fall of Barcelona in the War of the Spanish Succession in 1714 and the region’s subsequent loss of institutions and freedoms.
/ AFP PHOTO / LLUIS GENE

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

“The (German) federal government does not recognise such an independence declaration,” spokesman Steffen Seibert said in a statement posted on Twitter.

“The sovereignty and territorial integrity of Spain are and always will be inviolable,” he added.

“We hope that those involved will use all available opportunities for dialogue and de-escalation.”

The political crisis in Spain escalated sharply after Catalan lawmakers voted to declare independence and Madrid in turn vowed to “restore legality” and quash the region’s secessionist bid.

Seibert’s comments echoed those of EU President Donald Tusk who called for calm and said that Madrid remained the bloc’s “only interlocutor”.

The European Union and its member states have stood firmly behind Madrid in the standoff triggered by Catalonia’s hotly contested October 1 referendum on splitting from Spain.

Seibert said the German government was following the latest developments “with concern”.

The post Germany says doesn’t recognise Catalonia independence appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.