Get Familiar: Davolee ft. Olamide – Oya Gbeff (prod. Young John)

Posted on Oct 27, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Following tracks like “Festival Bar” and “Cirocing,” the Atarodo of ybnl rapper (Davolee) takes listeners on a street banger “Oya Gbeff.” The Young John-produced vibe features a chorus from Olamide Baddo, as the pair showcases their undeniable chemistry.

The Wobe Sound boyz live it up with the street fresh song for us to turn-up.

