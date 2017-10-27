Get Familiar: Davolee ft. Olamide – Oya Gbeff (prod. Young John)

Following tracks like “Festival Bar” and “Cirocing,” the Atarodo of ybnl rapper (Davolee) takes listeners on a street banger “Oya Gbeff.” The Young John-produced vibe features a chorus from Olamide Baddo, as the pair showcases their undeniable chemistry.

The Wobe Sound boyz live it up with the street fresh song for us to turn-up.

https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/Davolee-Oya-Gbeff-Ft-Olamide.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

The post Get Familiar: Davolee ft. Olamide – Oya Gbeff (prod. Young John) appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

